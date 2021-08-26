Tropical Depression Nine forms, forecast to strengthen into Ida

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Nine formed in the west-central Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center’s latest track shows the depression passing near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, then moving over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system will approach the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Right now winds are around 35 mph, with strengthening expected in the coming days. Tropical Depression Nine should become a tropical storm by tonight, then eventually a hurricane. The next name on the list is Ida. The latest from the National Hurricane Center says it could be near major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.