Tropical depression off NC’s coast is 1 of 3 systems being monitored

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Late Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Two formed off the coast of North Carolina – but it poses no threat to land.

The depression, however, is not the only area to watch in the tropics.

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico, also called Invest 92-L, is producing showers and thunderstorms but isn’t making much progress toward land.

While odds for development over the next two days remain low (20 percent), this low pressure is expected to become a tropical depression, possibly a tropical storm within the next five days.

Whatever it becomes, it will not impact Central North Carolina.

Deep in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, another tropical wave looks impressive on the satellite imagery, but only has a 20 pecent chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days.

As this tropical wave moves west across the Atlantic, it will encounter dry air and wind shear, weakening it, and preventing any further development.

Hurricane Season 2021 is just getting started and we’ve already checked one name off the list.

And Bill will be checked off before the end of Monday.

This year’s forecast to be slightly more active than normal, and the CBS 17 Storm Team has you covered!

