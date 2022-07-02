RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Colin formed in the early morning hours near the South Carolina coast with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Colin will continue to move northeast this afternoon, arriving near Wilmington between 2-4pm with little change in overall intensity.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along the North Carolina Coast due to impacts from Colin.

Residents and visitors along the coastline can expect heavy rain and gusty winds up to tropical storm force over the next 24 hours.

Colin will push into the Atlantic by tomorrow late afternoon.