Tropical Storm Delta forms near Jamaica, forecast to strengthen into hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Tropical Depression 26 strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later in the week as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast near Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center said.

Heavy rainfall will affect portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba during the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center said there is uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm, but there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.