Tropical Storm Elsa moving quickly toward Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to strengthen tonight. The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says winds within Elsa are up to 50 miles per hour.

The storm is currently centered 260 miles east of the island of Barbados and is moving to the west-northwest at 26 miles per hour.

Elsa will take the weekend moving through the Caribbean Sea. If the storm can avoid the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and Cuba, it has a chance to remain a strong tropical storm as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

This is a storm to watch for our friends and family in Florida, and it looks like impacts could be felt early next week if the storm is able to hold together after its trip through the Caribbean.

As it stands now, Central North Carolina does not look to see direct impacts from this storm, although a few forecast solutions do take Elsa more east, and could bring it toward the Southeastern United States.

While this is not a forecast solution that looks likely right now, it is not out of the realm of possibilities. We will keep you updated, just don’t worry yet; this is simply another reminder to always be prepared.