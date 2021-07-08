Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains bring down trees, flood roads in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Elsa dumped as much as 3 inches of rain in parts of the Triangle as it moved through North Carolina on Thursday.

As of 7 p.m., there were 384 Duke Energy customers in Wake County without power. Another 138 in Durham County also lost service.

One of the larger outages in Raleigh was around West Hargett and South Harrington streets where 205 customers had lost power.

In Apex, Holly Springs New Hill Road was blocked near Cateswood Court because the bridge over White Oak Creek flooded over, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Wake Forest, a CBS 17 crew reported a downed tree on power lines on New Hill Road.

A pedestrian bridge off of Rose Lane in Raleigh near Walnut Creek also flooded over.