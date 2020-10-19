Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman shot while sitting on bench in Durham, police say
- Panthers go virtual to start game week after ‘unconfirmed’ positive COVID-19 test
- NC State’s Devin Leary likely out for regular season, Doeren says
- Feds arrest rapper who bragged in music video about getting rich from jobless benefits scam
- Durham police seek information on 4 shootings that happened in 18-hour span