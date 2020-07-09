Tropical Storm Fay forms off NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast has formed into Tropical Storm Fay, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, it is located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Fay could strengthen slightly into Friday before moving inland on Saturday.

The system had been moving northeast towards the Outer Banks over the last couple of days after developing off the coast of southeast North Carolina.

The storm is currently moving north at 7 mph.

“Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina,” NHC said.

This is the earliest sixth named storm on record beating 2005’s Franklin by nearly two weeks.