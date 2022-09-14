RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fiona did not get any stronger Saturday, but the storm is becoming more organized as it moves toward Puerto Rico.

As of Saturday evening, Fiona had sustained winds at 60 miles per hour. The storm is slowing down and is now moving to the WNW at 9 miles per hour.

Fiona is now expected to become a hurricane Sunday as it moves over Puerto Rico bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Tropical storm and hurricane warnings are now in effect for portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for the east coast of the Dominican Republic, on the island of Hispaniola.

Fiona is expected to stay just to the east of Hispaniola, which could keep the storm stronger as it emerges back into the Atlantic. Hispaniola has very tall mountains which can disrupt, and sometimes tear apart tropical systems. Since Fiona is expected to avoid this terrain, it could be a stronger hurricane as it moves away from the Caribbean.

Fiona will be near the Bahamas by midweek next week, and from there is expected to curve to the northeast.

Right now, most long-range models keep Fiona away from North Carolina as the upper-level winds have the storm turning toward the north, then east. However, we will continue to monitor the storm, so stay with CBS17 for updates.