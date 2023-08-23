RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Franklin is set to impact Hispaniola on Wednesday, with tropical storm warnings in effect in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The National Hurricane Center expects 5-10 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to fall over the center of Hispaniola. Puerto Rico will see 1-3 inches of rain from the outer rain bands of Franklin.

5 a.m. satellite picture of Franklin with watches/warnings

Then the question becomes where will Franklin go after entering into the Atlantic Ocean. Western portions of the Dominican Republic are full of mountains, which usually work to weaken tropical systems as they pass over the island. Franklin will likely survive to some degree, but how strong it will actually be is unclear.

NHC expects Franklin to strengthen Friday and Saturday; likely turning into a hurricane later in the day on Saturday. It won’t be moving that fast as it moves north through the Atlantic, but it’s something we should watch this weekend and next week.

5 a.m. Wednesday forecast track

U.S. landfall looks highly unlikely right now, but rough surf and rip currents are certainly possible along the North Carolina coast and beaches by the first part of the next work week.