Tropical Storm Fred forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Potential Tropical Storm Six finally established a well-defined center of circulation and has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Fred is the sixth named storm of the season and the first named storm in more than a month in the Atlantic.

As of 11 p.m. the storm was just over 45 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and has 40 mph maximum sustained winds as it moves to the west at 17 mph.

The storm is expected to move toward Florida. On Tuesday night, tropical-storm-force winds extended out 40 miles, the hurricane center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Purto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and parts of the south coast of the Dominican Republic.

Tropical storm watches are in place at several Caribbean islands such as Turks and Caicos and parts of the southeastern Bahamas.

The system is forecast to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday where up to four inches of rain could fall.

As it moves over Hispaniola on Wednesday, the storm could weaken before strengthening again on its path to the U.S.

It is likely to reach the tip of Florida early Saturday morning.