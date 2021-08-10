Tropical Storm Fred to form Tuesday morning in Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The low pressure system southeast of Puerto Rico is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday morning as it moves toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system has 35 mph maximum sustained winds and is move west-northwest at 17 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Purto Rice, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and parts of the south coast of the Dominican Republic.

Tropical storm watches are in place at several Caribbean islands such as Turks and Caicos and parts of the southeastern Bahamas.

The system is forecast to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday where up to four inches of rain could fall.

As it moves over Hispaniola on Wednesday, the storm could weaken before strengthening again on its path to the U.S.

It is likely to reach the tip of Florida early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center will issue another advisory at 8 a.m. Tuesday.