Tropical Storm Fred weakens slightly, still taking aim at Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fred is a little weaker Wednesday evening as it has made landfall in the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Fred is the sixth named storm of the season and the first named storm in more than a month in the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was 125 miles west-northwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and had 40 mph maximum sustained winds as it moves to the west-northwest at 15 mph.

5PM WED TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm #Fred is over the Dominican Republic tonight & therefore a little weaker, but it's still heading for Florida this weekend. Leftover rain still in NC early next week. #ncwx https://t.co/W0aJnWV0nr pic.twitter.com/xoWjOFu7E1 — Wes Hohenstein (@WeatherWes) August 11, 2021

Fred will continue to weaken over the next 24 hours, eventually becoming a tropical depression before moving along the east side of Cuba.

If Fred can stay off the east coast of Cuba it has the potential to strengthen back into a tropical storm. From there it will enter the Florida Straights, then the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening while it does so.

The system passed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday where several inches of rain fell.

It is likely to reach the tip of Florida Saturday morning.