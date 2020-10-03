Tropical Storm Gamma forms, likely to affect resorts along Yucatan Peninsula

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) — The 24th named tropical system of the season has formed Friday night — taking the name Gamma.

The tropical storm formed in the Western Caribbean and is not expected to have a direct impact on the United States, according to forecasters.

Gamma is headed for a Saturday collision with the resort-lined coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and it’s likely to bring torrential rains to a large swath of southern Mexico.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the storm had 40 mph sustained winds and was traveling northwest at 9 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was 125 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said 4 to 8 inches of rainfall are likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba.

Even heavier rains could follow over other parts of southern Mexico.

