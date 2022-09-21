RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Gaston has gained some strength Wednesday with sustained winds up to 65 miles per hour. The storm is quickly moving to the northeast at 14 miles per hour.

By Friday, Gaston will make its closest pass to land as it moves away from the Azores, Portuguese Islands. At this time Gaston will still be a strong area of low pressure with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. But as it moves into the cooler waters of the North Atlantic, it will no longer be considered a tropical system.

Gaston will also get caught up in the upper level flow, causing a quick change in direction, moving off the west.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Invest 98-L, while not completely organized on satellite imagery, is starting to get its act together in terms of development. This tropical wave is moving over the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

From here, more organization is expected to take place over the coming days, which is why odds for development are up to 70 percent within the next two days, and 90 percent within the next five days.

If this tropical wave can continue developing, it will likely become Tropical Storm Hermine. Models are in good agreement that it will move through the Caribbean and likely enter the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. But the forecast and track of this developing storm could change.

So while you are bound to see lots of posts on social media about this storm, remember to get your information from reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center, or right here at CBS 17. We will keep you updated as we get more information as the storm develops.