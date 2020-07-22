Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic, is earliest ‘G’ storm

MIAMI (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday – becoming the earliest “G” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Gonzalo has sustained winds of 45 mph as it moves west-northwest at 12 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen and pick up speed into the weekend.

It is forecast to have maximum sustained winds of 65 mph early Saturday before eventually weakening as it approaches Hispaniola.

The National Hurricane Center says the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of
this system.

This breaking story will be updated.

