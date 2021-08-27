Tropical Storm Ida forecast to become major hurricane ahead of landfall on Gulf Coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest tropical cyclone is forecast to become a major hurricane in the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Ida is a tropical storm about 50 miles north-northwest of the Cayman Islands. Winds are sustained at 45 mph and the storm is moving northwest at 15 mph.

The latest track has Ida becoming a category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it gets closer to the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts over the weekend. Landfall is forecast to happen by Monday morning.

A hurricane watch is now in effect from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. Rainfall amounts could reach over 10″ near the center of the storm.

Ida will lose steam after making landfall and travels towards Tennessee. North Carolina could get some moisture from Ida by the middle of next week, but it’s still too soon to know exactly when.