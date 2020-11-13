Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America.

