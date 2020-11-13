MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America.
- Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America
- Spread kindness on World Kindness Day
- Section of I-95 in Johnston County will be replaced after heavy rains, NCDOT says
- Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody
- Friday, November 13th: Durham BBQ business spotlighted on Discovery Channel, Showing kindness on World Kindness Day