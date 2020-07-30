Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to affect North Carolina Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Isaias’ forecast track still has a lot of uncertainty but North Carolina remains in its likely path, the National Hurricane Center said.

CBS 17 meteorologist Bill Reh said Tropical Storm Arthur in May was just east of Isaias’ forecast path.

“Isaias hopefully will do the same and stay a little further east,” Reh said.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Thursday. It is moving northwest at 20 mph.

It still has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Reh said not only is there uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path but its intensity as well.

Isaias could still become a hurricane.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center of the storm.

Isaias is forecast to turn northwestward turn with a decrease in forward speed over the next few days.

The center of the storm is expected to move over Hispaniola on Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday, the NHC said.

Watches maybe required for some of Florida later Thursday, NHC said.

The storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it recurves near Florida. The NHC forecast “cone” has all of central North Carolina in it by Monday.

However, NHC maintained that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path once it leaves the Caribbean.