Tropical Storm Isaias forms, could impact central NC on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Caribbean Wednesday night, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The newest tropical storm in the busy Atlantic hurricane season was about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

Isaias is forecast to turn northwestward turn with a decrease in forward speed over the next few days. The center of the storm is expected to move over Hispaniola on Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday, the NHC said.

The storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it recurves near Florida. The NHC’s latest forecast “cone” has all of central North Carolina in it by Monday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: