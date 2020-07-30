Tropical Storm Isaias now forecast to reach NC coast as Category 1 hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Isaias’ forecast track has it reaching the coast of North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

In the NHC’s 5 p.m. update, the storm was about 95 miles west-southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Thursday.

Isaias was still moving northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Isaias could become a hurricane Friday or Friday night, NHC said.

Isaias would likely reach North Carolina Monday afternoon.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the east coast of Florida – from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.

“The Tropical Storm Warnings for the central and northwest Bahamas may be upgraded to Hurricane Warnings this evening or tonight,” the NHC’s 5 p.m. update said.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Florida beginning Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours, the NHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center of the storm.

Isaias is forecast to turn northwestward turn with a decrease in forward speed over the next few days.

However, NHC maintained that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path once it leaves the Caribbean.