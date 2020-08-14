Tropical Storm Kyle forms in Atlantic; earliest ‘K’ named storm on record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Kyle has formed off the Virginia coast, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. update on Friday.

Kyle is the earliest “K” named storm on record for the Atlantic hurricane season.

The previous record was Katrina, which became a tropical storm on August 24, 2005.

As of 5 p.m., Kyle has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving away from the East Coast at 17 mph. It is currently 280 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to Kyle.

The tropical storm formed from a low pressure system that sat over eastern North Carolina earlier in the week.

The storm could strengthen over the next several days but poses no threat to the U.S.