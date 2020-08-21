Tropical Storm Laura forms in Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the Caribbean and is forecast to impact the U.S. next week.

The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane hunter aircraft found at 9:05 a.m. that Tropical Depression 14 had strengthen enough to be classified as a tropical storm.

Laura has winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 21 mph.

Its forecast track has it moving just between Cuba and Florida on Monday and then strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Depression 14 is still in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to move just west of Laura’s path.

Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

It could reach hurricane strength Monday morning.

Friday moring’s forecast has it heading toward the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane.

It is expected to become a tropical storm sometime Friday.