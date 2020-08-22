Tropical Storm Marco forms in Caribbean, could reach hurricane status over weekend; Laura still disorganized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Marco formed Friday night in the northwestern Caribbean and could reach hurricane status over the weekend, according to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The newest tropical storm about 180 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Marco is forecast to move a little slower in a northwestward motion for the next day or so before picking up forward speed early next week, the NHC said.

The center of the storm will cross the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday night before moving over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday.

Marco is expected to gain strength in the coming days. The NHC said it could be near hurricane status when it moves over the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura remained “quite disorganized.” It was about 195 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving at 18 mph with wind speeds clocked at 45 mph.

Laura is forecast to move over or near Puerto Rico by Saturday morning. Some slow strengthening is expected during the coming days, the NHC said.

