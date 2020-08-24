Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall; Laura forecast to hit Louisiana as Category 2

NEW ORLEANS (AN/WNCN) – Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night.

Officials feared a history-making onslaught of life-threatening winds and flooding along the coast, stretching from Texas to Alabama.

Marco grew into a hurricane Sunday — but later weakened slightly — as it churned up the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana.

Another potential hurricane, Tropical Storm Laura, lashed the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and was tracking toward the same region of the U.S. coast, carrying the risk of growing into a far more powerful storm.

Laura is expected to gain hurricane status on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Laura was churning through the Atlantic in a wes-northwestward direction at 20 mph. Its winds were clocked at 60 mph.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Marco had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph, the NHC said.

