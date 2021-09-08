Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf; forecast to move into Atlantic Thursday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Mindy has formed i in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle with 40 mph winds.

Mindy is about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and is moving northeast at 21 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River in Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next 6 to 12 hours.

Mindy is forecast to continue moving northeast over the next few days and move over the Georiga/Florida line and then out to the Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.

Mindy is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.