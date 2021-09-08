Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf; forecast to move into Atlantic Thursday afternoon

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Mindy has formed i in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle with 40 mph winds.

Mindy is about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and is moving northeast at 21 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River in Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next 6 to 12 hours.

Mindy is forecast to continue moving northeast over the next few days and move over the Georiga/Florida line and then out to the Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.

Mindy is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories