MIAMI (AP) – US National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Nana forms off Jamaica, aims for Central America.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now