MIAMI (AP) – US National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Nana forms off Jamaica, aims for Central America.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- COVID-19 in NC: Health officials report most new cases since July; most deaths reported in 2 weeks
- ‘I was scared for him’: Louisiana woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura
- Ohio school district bans thin blue line flag after students carry it on field before football game
- Duke Energy to cut rates in the Carolinas beginning in September
- Tropical Storm Nana forms off Jamaica, aims for Central America
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now