Tropical Storm Odette forms off Mid-Atlantic coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Odette formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday afternoon.

Odette has 40 mph winds with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward 115 miles to the north of the center. The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Odette is about 250 miles from Cape Hatteras.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory says the storm is 325 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The track shows Odette moving away from the Mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend. Odette is forecast to become post-tropical by Saturday night.

This is the fifteenth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Since 1966, there have only been three other years where the Atlantic Basin has had fifteen or more named storms by September 17th. Those years include 2005, 2011 and 2020.