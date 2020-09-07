Tropical Storm Paulette forms as 16th named storm of the season; 17th expected to form later Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 16th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Monday and the 17th is expected to form later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Paulette was about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands off the western coast of Africa, as of 11 a.m. Monday. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving in a west-northwest direction at about 3 mph.
Paulette is forecast to continue moving in a west-northwest or northwestward direction. It is expected to gain a bit of speed over the next several days, the NHC advisory said. Additional strengthening is expected, too.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Tropical Depression 18 is also in the Atlantic. The NHC said it was about 185 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds at 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.
The NHC said it is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later Monday.
