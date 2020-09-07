Tropical Storm Rene becomes 17th named storm of season; could reach hurricane status later in week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just hours after Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday, Tropical Storm Rene became the 17th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Weather Service upgraded Rene — previously Tropical Depression 18 — to tropical storm status around 4:30 p.m. Monday when its maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph. The storm was about 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands off the western coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Rene is moving in a west-northwestward direction at about 12 mph. According to the forecast track, its center will pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands Monday night and early Tuesday, the NHC said.

Rene could reach hurricane status in the next two or three days, the advisory said.

Tropical Storm Paulette, which was named around 11 a.m. Monday, had maximum sustained winds steady at 40 mph. As of 4:30 p.m., it was about 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,360 miles east of the northern Leeward islands, according to the NHC.

Modest strengthening in the next couple of days is forecast for Paulette, according to the advisory.

