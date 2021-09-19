Tropical Storm Rose Forms off Africa, Tropical Storm Peter moves near the Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The tropics continue to heat up as we track two tropical storms, and two areas to watch over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Rose formed late Sunday afternoon off the coast of Africa with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Rose will gain some strength by Monday as it moves north-northwest at 16 miles per hour, but this storm will not be long-lived, or very strong.

By Thursday Rose will weaken back into a tropical depression in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Peter thankfully remains a weak tropical storm this evening and is not expected to get much stronger.

Peter will weaken into a tropical depression by Wednesday by which time it will be curving to the north and east.

Bermuda will likely have impacts from what is left of this storm by the weekend, but it will not bring direct impacts to the U.S. Mainland.