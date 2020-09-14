Tropical Storm Sally to become hurricane Monday, forecasters say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV/WNCN) – Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi declared a state of emergency on Sunday in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

During the press conference, Gov. Reeves said low lying coastal evacuations are likely ahead of Tropical Storm Sally by Monday morning.

Coastal areas such as Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties are listed in high risk of significant rainfall. These regions will possibly face up to 15 inches – 20 inches of rain, creating high-rising water levels and the potential need of search and rescue teams.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the storm had winds of 60 mph as it was moving at 8 mph northwest. It was 140 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center of the storm.

Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday night, with some additional strengthening possible before the center crosses the

northern Gulf Coast, forecasters said late Sunday night.

Also at 11 p.m. Sunday, a hurricane warning has been extended eastward from Ocean Springs

Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama Border.

A weather advisory as also been issued for southwest Mississippi as the eye of the storm is expected to come through Columbia.

If deemed necessary, the evacuations will be ordered at the county level.

More headlines from CBS17.com: