Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane over the coming days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed over open waters in the eastern Atlantic Thursday.

Tropical Storm Sam is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday and then a major category 3 hurricane over the weekend into early next week.

Sam is about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving west to northwest at 16 mph.

According to the CBS 17 Storm Team, it is too early to say where the tropical storm is headed. We’ll continue to watch it closely and keep you posted.