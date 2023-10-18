MIAMI (AP/WNCN) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is currently about 625 miles east of the Windward Islands with sustained winds at 40 mph, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, according to the NWS.

So fa, the forecast shows that the storm poses no threat to the continental U.S.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later Wednesday or on Thursday.

