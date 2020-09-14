Tropical Storm Vicky forms; 1 of 5 tropical systems currently in the Atlantic and 20th named storm of active season

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) — Tropical Storm Vicky formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning and is the fifth active named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Teddy also formed Monday morning, more than 1,400 miles (2,260 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph). It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.