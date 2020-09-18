Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic – next named storm will be ‘Alpha’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed Friday morning far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Wilfred is forecast to remain a tropical storm with some slight strengthening before weakening back to a depression next week, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Wilfred has 40 mph sustained winds and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

The storm is currently 630 west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

Next named storm will be part of the Greek alphabet – “Alpha.”