RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 31 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Iota, the 30th and named storm this season.

The storm could become a Category 3 hurricane early next week and is expected to stay in the Caribbean with no impact to the U.S.

This season has had 12 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

The 2005 season saw 28 named storms, including eight major hurricanes.

