BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 mph. It’s only one of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- History-making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction
- VIDEO: Hurricane Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community
- WATCH: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura
- Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, still extremely dangerous
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now