EXCLUSIVE: First look at damage in Orange Beach, Ala. as Sally’s eyewall passes through

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
