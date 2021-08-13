Will Tropical Depression Fred affect North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two tropical systems in the Atlantic basin are being monitored Friday by the National Hurricane Center – but will either affect North Carolina?

Fred remains a tropical depression as it moves along the northern coast of Cuba on Friday.

As of 2 p.m., Fred is about 245 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving west-northwest at a pace of 12 mph.

The latest track shows Fred near the Florida Keys on Saturday, then near the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Saturday night and into Sunday.

Fred could strengthen back into a tropical storm as it plows its way north but will weaken once it reaches the Florida panhandle.

North Carolina could see some rain from Fred early next week. The system is currently forecast to swing west of central North Carolina but that could change as it moves by Florida.

Temperatures in central North Carolina will be lower than this week with forecast highs in the mid-80s.

Earlier Friday, National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven, which is currently over the central tropical Atlantic and about 775 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

This system is forecast to become a tropical storm by Saturday as it moves west toward Puerto Rico.

The next name on the list is Grace.