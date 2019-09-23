Tracking the tropics: Jerry, Karen, Tropical Depression 13

Tropical Storm Karen became the 11th named storm of the season on Sunday. Winds as of 5:00am Monday are 40 mph, barely tropical storm strength.

Karen is forecast to remain a borderline tropical storm as it tracks to the north over the next three days — that path takes it over Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

The 5-day track from the National Hurricane Center shows Karen gradually strengthening late this week, but slowing down (and potentially even stalling out) before it makes a turn to the west.

There are significant questions about where Karen will go beyond that 5-day forecast. Some models keep Karen meandering in the Atlantic, others take the storm westward toward the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. coastline. We’ll have to keep a very close eye on this storm next week.

Tropical Storm Jerry is actually much closer to us right now, but it’s not going to have any impact on our weather in central North Carolina. Jerry has 65 mph sustained winds as of 5:00am.

The NHC forecast for Jerry takes it toward Bermuda by tomorrow night, still as a strong tropical storm (not a hurricane). Jerry will merge with a non-tropical storm system later this week as it tracks farther into the North Atlantic.

Finally, we have the thirteenth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season, just off the west coast of Africa.

This is likely to become Tropical Storm Lorenzo over the next 24 hours, then reach hurricane strength by tomorrow night. Most forecast data keeps this storm over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, without any threat to land.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.