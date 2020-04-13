Tree crashes into Sanford home, trapping 12-year-old boy

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old Sanford boy nearly died when a tree crashed into his home during Monday’s severe weather.

He was trapped under the tree for about five minutes before his mom rescued him.

When the tree plunged through the second floor of the home on Chisholm Street – it created some scary moments for Brandon Marsh and his mom, Tammy.

When she first heard the crash, Tammy thought it was no big deal.

“Then when I came up the steps all my kids started hollering,” she said. “The tree had fallen on my kid.”

That frightened her to death.

Brandon woke up to find a tree covering him.

“There was a flash of light —then I heard the tree snap and I thought I was still in my dream,” he said. “I tried to pull most of the stuff off me but couldn’t.”

Tammy said she had to pull both the tree and a roof beam from the house off her son in order to rescue him.

It was such a close call – he could’ve died.

“He slept at the foot of the bed today. If he had slept at the head of the bed, it would’ve been worse,” said Tammy.

They took Brandon to the ER where he was checked out and they found just a few minor cuts and bruises.

“I don’t know what’s next,” said Tammy.

She is renting the house and doesn’t have renters insurance.

The house is now unlivable with a huge hole in the roof and Tammy said she’s working on finding another place to stay.

