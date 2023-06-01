RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Right on schedule for the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, we have a new tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Two formed Tuesday afternoon in the northeast part of the Gulf of Mexico. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft, making its first flight of the season, found enough evidence to upgrade the area of low pressure to a tropical depression.

The depression has been moving erratically throughout Thursday, but as of 11 p.m. Thursday night is moving slowly to the south with 35 mph winds. The depression is also expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Arlene Friday.

The system is expected to dissipate as it approaches Cuba this weekend, but there will be rain across Florida over the next couple of days.

This is technically not the first system of the year, since the National Hurricane Center determined in early May that a system off the northeastern coast of the United States in January should have been designated a subtropical storm.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season started today, June 1 and runs through November 30.