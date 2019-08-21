RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed over the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
National Hurricane Center officials says Chantal has produced maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH, moving east at 22 MPH.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
According to CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein, Chantal had only a 10 percent chance of forming Tuesday.
The storm is expected to move out to sea, according to Hohenstein.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, NHC officials predict.
- Tropical Storm Chantal forms over the Atlantic
- Daughter of 96-year-old Orange County home-invasion victim: ‘We deserve justice’
- 19-year-old threatens to shoot up an abortion clinic
- Resolution passed in favor of ex-Clayton principal
- 72-year-old man guilty of murder; stabbed victim 250 times
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now