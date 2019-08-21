Tropical Storm Chantal forms over the Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed over the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

National Hurricane Center officials says Chantal has produced maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH, moving east at 22 MPH.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

According to CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein, Chantal had only a 10 percent chance of forming Tuesday.

The storm is expected to move out to sea, according to Hohenstein.

BREAKING: Tropical Storm #Chantal has quickly formed in the north Atlantic. This is no threat to land & will continue to move out to sea. It only had a 10% chance of forming Tuesday afternoon, very quick spin up. The longest drought since 1982 is over. pic.twitter.com/4myIfDkB8k — Wes Hohenstein (@WeatherWes) August 21, 2019

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, NHC officials predict.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now