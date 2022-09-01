RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle.

Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days.

Tropical Storm Danielle poses no threat to the United States.

Danielle’s formation ends one of the longest stretches in modern history during the peak of the hurricane season without any named tropical systems.

The last August that did not have at least one named storm was 25 years ago in 1997.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other tropical waves in the Atlantic which may develop in the coming days.