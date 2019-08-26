Tropical Storm Dorian threatens the Caribbean, US threats uncertain

Tropical Storm Dorian continues churning in the Central Atlantic on Monday. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 60 mph, and it is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph. It is forecast to continue moving to the west-northwest to northwest as it cross the Lesser Antilles Tuesday and approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, specifically the Dominican Republic, Wednesday and Thursday.

The official forecast calls for Dorian to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning and remain a hurricane as it approaches the Greater Antilles islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico late week.

National Hurricane Center forecast path for Tropical Storm Dorian as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Beyond Hispaniola, there is a lot of uncertainty about strength and track of Dorian. The island of Hispaniola, with its mountains, is notorious for disrupting and even dissipating tropical systems. Dorian will make a close call, if not a direct hit, to Hispaniola later this week. If Dorian does not survive, then the last two days of the forecast track will feature nothing more than some moisture from its remains.

If, however, Dorian can survive, it will move into an environment that features very warm sea surface temperatures in the Bahamas and likely encounter favorable conditions for restrengthening, as the official forecast suggests.

Besides the strength concern, track is another question mark with Dorian. Models have shifted northward with track and many now suggest that Dorian will pass between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and likely remain intact. As it moves towards the Bahamas, models suggest anything from it turning into the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in Florida, or re-curving towards the Carolinas.

This much uncertainty at almost a week out is not uncommon, but does mean that we will have to continue to monitor Dorian as it first moves through the Caribbean, see what happens there, and then evaluate it afterwards. It is too early to say if Dorian will have any impacts in Central North Carolina or Southern Virginia, but we will continue to watch it closely.

