RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fiona developed in the western Atlantic Wednesday night.

While this system is not very well organized, gradual strengthening is possible over the next 3-5 days as it continues to move west through the northern Caribbean.

An area of high pressure to the north is helping maintain the system’s current track, but the western edge of the high pressure is expected to weaken over the coming days.

This will allow Fiona to lift north sometime this weekend.

The variable now is where Fiona is located when the high pressure retreats and that largely depends on Fiona’s forward speed over the next 72-96 hours.

If Fiona moves west more rapidly, then its turn to the north will also be farther west. That would make a track toward the East Coast more possible.

However, if it continues to move west more slowly, then it has a much better chance of getting turned out to sea by the Bermuda High in the northern Atlantic.

Beyond this weekend, Fiona will also need to contend with a cold front across the East Coast which may also push it back out to sea.

As always, we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for additional details.