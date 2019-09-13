Tropical Storm Humberto expected to form tonight

The Atlantic’s newest tropical storm is expected to form in the next 24 hours. For now, the National Hurricane Center is calling it “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” — it’s forecast to become Tropical Storm Humberto overnight.

The system isn’t well-organized right now, but conditions are favorable for it to strengthen as it tracks to the northwest. The official forecast path takes the storm along the east coast of Florida this weekend, still as a tropical storm (not a hurricane).

The extended forecast track shows the storm taking an eastward turn early next week, which would take the system farther out into the Atlantic and away from the coast of North Carolina. But the “cone of uncertainty” is still wide at that point — the North Carolina coast and parts of central North Carolina are included in that cone for now.

High wind shear will keep the storm from strengthening too much over the next 36 hours, but lower wind shear could allow greater intensification later in the weekend. Very warm water temperatures in the path of the developing system also favor a stronger system than the NHC’s current forecast.

Many of the forecast models (especially the more-accurate models) show a track east of the NHC’s forecast path — that would keep the center of the storm off the Florida coast this weekend. An eastern path would also increase the odds that the system stays farther away from the North Carolina coast next week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue tracking this developing tropical system as it evolves over the weekend.