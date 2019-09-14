Tropical Storm Humberto not likely to threaten U.S.

Late Friday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the ninth tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic season to Tropical Storm Humberto. As of Saturday morning, it’s a weak tropical storm, with 40 mph sustained winds and poor organization.

Humberto will bring heavy rain to the islands of the Bahamas, which were battered by Hurricane Dorian just two weeks ago. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by early next week, but it’s also expected to begin curving away from the southeastern coast of the United States.

At this point, it does NOT look like Humberto will have any direct impact on the weather in central North Carolina, or even along the coast. Dangerous rip currents will be possible next week as the storm picks up speed and races out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue monitoring the tropics for the potential development of any other systems.