RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but it is not expected to impact the United States.

Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating the system in the Bay of Campeche found a closed circulation and winds near 40 mph. Karl was moving toward the northwest at 6 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple days.

A turn to the west-southwest is expected later this week before Karl makes landfall as a tropical storm along the Mexico coast late this week.

The storm might strengthen some later this week, but is expected to remain a tropical storm and not become a hurricane.